Gorilla with an attitude

A gorilla at Dallas Zoo is being sent off for help for bad behavior. (Source: WLTX/CNN) A gorilla at Dallas Zoo is being sent off for help for bad behavior. (Source: WLTX/CNN)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll tell you about a delay in the process to build a new $8.5 million Allen Parish Jail.

So-called Obamacare is almost here. Next Tuesday, Oct. 1, online marketplaces or exchanges will open to the public. What can we expect, and how does someone enroll? Find out at noon.

Also today, his keepers call him beautiful, intelligent and outgoing – but this gorilla needs an attitude adjustment. We'll find out why the 400 pound male is heading for therapy.

Plus, do you get enough sleep or have trouble winding down at night? Your technology might be part of the problem.

In weather, Ben says we can expect clear skies with warm temperatures today. Our high today will be in the low 90s, while our overnight lows will dip into the 60s. How long will these beautiful conditions last? Tune in to Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer. You can find weather updates 24/7 HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

