Sanity commission appointed in case of man accused in Dry Creek - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sanity commission appointed in case of man accused in Dry Creek triple murder

Christopher Bounds (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office) Christopher Bounds (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

A sanity commission has been appointed in the case of Christopher Bounds, accused in the 2011 deaths of a Dry Creek woman and her two young daughters.

That's according to the Beauregard Parish District Attorney's Office.

Court officials are awaiting the reports from doctors.

Bounds was indicted in the triple murder case earlier this month in 36th Judicial District Court.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office determined that all three victims -- Patricia Kreuzberger, 40, and 10-year-old Mya and 5-year-old Nichole -- died from causes other than the fire and their deaths were classified as homicides. State Fire Marshal investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

The charges against Bounds are three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of armed robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated arson.

Authorities said the indictments were the result of an investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office and the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office.

Bounds was indicted earlier this year by a Beauregard Parish grand jury on unrelated charges of aggravated rape and sexual battery of a minor, aggravated burglary, aggravated second-degree battery and resisting an officer with force or violence.

