Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron to visit DeRidder airport

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Red Tail Squadron will host the Rise Above Traveling Exhibit on Oct. 1-3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beauregard Regional Airport, located at 1220 at 1st Ave. in DeRidder.

The exhibit will feature a mobile theater system, which will show the short film "Rise Above," based on the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Red Tail Squadron.

Pilots will also perform aerial tricks.

Due to limited seating, attending groups are encouraged to call 337-463-8250 to schedule a visit beforehand.

