Dolby Elementary planting ‘Teaching Garden’

Dolby Elementary in Lake Charles is planting an American Heart Association Teaching Garden, sponsored by CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital, as part of an education initiative to help build healthy bodies and minds.

The "Plant Day" event is Thursday at the school.

An official dedication will take place at 2 p.m.

Event organizers say the garden is being created using American Heart Association science and nutrition guidelines as well as information from gardening and education experts.

According to a news release from the school, "The program combines nutrition education with garden-based learning. It is a real-life laboratory where students learn how to plant seeds, nurture growing plants, harvest produce and ultimately understand the value of good eating habits. Numerous studies have shown that participating in school garden programs can improve students' attitudes about fruits and vegetables."

