Sale Road construction to begin in October - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sale Road construction to begin in October

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The transformation of Sale Road is set to begin mid-to-late October. A meeting Wednesday evening gave residents a better understanding of the project, which officials say can't begin until the Holly Hill traffic light construction is completed first. That project should wrap up in about a week.

When the Sale Road Bridge construction does begin, it will extend from Holly Hill to east of the bridge over Contraband Bayou.

The roughly $5 million project is funded by the state.

"Phase one is going to be the demolition of Sale Road to the western part of the intersection at Timberlawn. It will entail a new retaining wall, removal and construction of a new bridge, removal of the existing road and reconstruction of a new concrete road," said Project Manager Justin Gaspard.

"We'll have three lanes: Two lanes each way and a center turn lane to get those left turns out of the way," explained civil engineer Scott Hughes.

The bridge itself will be elevated about two feet higher.

"The length is about 140 feet. The existing bridge is about 80," said Hughes.

Phase one should take about three months to complete.

"Phase two is going to re-open everything from Holly Hill to Timberlawn. And then it will reconstruct the widening of each side of Sale Road. That will entail the retaining wall and new concrete roadway. And when we open that section back up to traffic, the project should be complete," said Gaspard.

About 40 residents attended Wednesday's meeting. Many came with questions and concerns.

"I think the concern for residents of Heyd Park subdivision is will heavy equipment have access to our neighborhood entrance and cause more damage to our already damaged streets?" asked Liz Austin.

"Timberlawn's a dead end so we've got one way to get out and one way to get in but what we've been assured of from this contractor is that we will have access," said Barry Humphus.

Officials said there will be inconveniences but all houses and businesses will still be accessible during the entire project, which should take about eight to nine months in total.

The project manager said they will open an office at Melrose and Sale for people to come in and voice their concerns or ask questions.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly