Sale Road construction to begin in October

The transformation of Sale Road is set to begin mid-to-late October. A meeting Wednesday evening gave residents a better understanding of the project, which officials say can't begin until the Holly Hill traffic light construction is completed first. That project should wrap up in about a week.

When the Sale Road Bridge construction does begin, it will extend from Holly Hill to east of the bridge over Contraband Bayou.

The roughly $5 million project is funded by the state.

"Phase one is going to be the demolition of Sale Road to the western part of the intersection at Timberlawn. It will entail a new retaining wall, removal and construction of a new bridge, removal of the existing road and reconstruction of a new concrete road," said Project Manager Justin Gaspard.

"We'll have three lanes: Two lanes each way and a center turn lane to get those left turns out of the way," explained civil engineer Scott Hughes.

The bridge itself will be elevated about two feet higher.

"The length is about 140 feet. The existing bridge is about 80," said Hughes.

Phase one should take about three months to complete.

"Phase two is going to re-open everything from Holly Hill to Timberlawn. And then it will reconstruct the widening of each side of Sale Road. That will entail the retaining wall and new concrete roadway. And when we open that section back up to traffic, the project should be complete," said Gaspard.

About 40 residents attended Wednesday's meeting. Many came with questions and concerns.

"I think the concern for residents of Heyd Park subdivision is will heavy equipment have access to our neighborhood entrance and cause more damage to our already damaged streets?" asked Liz Austin.

"Timberlawn's a dead end so we've got one way to get out and one way to get in but what we've been assured of from this contractor is that we will have access," said Barry Humphus.

Officials said there will be inconveniences but all houses and businesses will still be accessible during the entire project, which should take about eight to nine months in total.

The project manager said they will open an office at Melrose and Sale for people to come in and voice their concerns or ask questions.

