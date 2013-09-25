Multiple choice is out, new online test is in

Put down the pencils and get out the computer and iPad.

The new test coming to Louisiana next school year will use that technology.

"It's different because of the technology for one, but it's also different because it's going to have the students do a lot more explaining," said Judy Vail, Accountability for Schools and Common Core Specialist.

Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) is an exam connected with Common Core.

It's a nationwide test that helps keep each state that participates on a similar level.

"If a child moves from one state to another then there will be some type of consistency in what they learned," said Vail.

The exam also takes away the standard multiple choice questions and asks questions in a different way.

"Instead of one right answer, there might be multiple right answers," said Vail.

But some wonder if it's too much trouble for what it's worth.

"It all sounds good when you look at it, but when you get down to it and see how it's put together, you begin to see some of the things we have to teach," said Brett Geymann, Republican member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, District 35. "Look, all students are not the same and all states are not the same."

But Vail said while the new assessment may challenge students with less memorizing and more thinking, their chance of starting college in a better position is higher.

"Students go to McNeese and LSU and have to take remedial classes because they didn't finish what they needed to know in high school," said Vail.

And Vail said students will ultimately gain more knowledge.

"That's our job in public schools, to get teachers and students to think more deeply about what they're studying," said Vail.

PARCC will also make it easier to see how Louisiana students compare to other states, Vail said.



Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.