Suspect in church vandalisms found competent to stand trial - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Suspect in church vandalisms found competent to stand trial

Daniel Wayne Duplechin (Source: Sulphur Police Department) Daniel Wayne Duplechin (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Sulphur man accused of vandalizing four Sulphur churches has been found mentally competent to stand trial in 14th Judicial District Court.

Daniel Wayne Duplechin, 35, is accused of vandalizing Our Lady Prompt Succor, Our Lady of LaSalette, Henning United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church.

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Holly Carter said the ruling came Wednesday.

Duplechin was arrested in December 2012. He was booked on two counts of simple burglary of a religious building, four counts of simple criminal damage to property over $500 and four counts of a hate crime (one for each church).

At the time, Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coates said authorities believed Duplechin was under the influence of drugs when the vandalisms occurred.

"When our officers interviewed him, he kept telling them he was on a mission from God. And that God had spoken to him and told him to destroy the statues," said Coates in a December 2012 interview with KPLC.

The hardest hit were Our Lady of Prompt Succor and Our Lady of LaSalette. Police said Duplechin broke into the buildings and damaged statues inside and on the outside of the churches. According to police, he was armed with a sledge hammer.  

Police said they caught Duplechin in the act at Our Lady of LaSalette and that he was aggressive and had to be tased before being taken into custody.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly