Men accused of stealing truck, leading police on pursuit before - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Men accused of stealing truck, leading police on pursuit before crashing

Raymond D. Stewart (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Raymond D. Stewart (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Three Lake Charles men, accused of stealing a truck, were arrested following a brief pursuit after a traffic stop on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Arrested were 31-year-old Raymond D. Stewart, 27-year-old Quintin D. Henry and 25-year-old Justin T. Henry.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers said the stop happened at around 10:45 am. Wednesday after a deputy spotted saw a driver commit a traffic violation on 6th Street in Lake Charles.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed, Myers said.

Myers said the truck eventually crashed into a home near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Ryder Avenue, however, the men jumped out and continued to flee on foot.

They were later apprehended.

Myers said the truck had been reported as stolen.

The men were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500 and resisting an officer.

Bonds are still pending.

The mugshot for Justin Henry was unavailable for this story at the time of posting.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:48 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this."
  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

