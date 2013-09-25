Men accused of stealing truck, leading police on pursuit before crashing

Three Lake Charles men, accused of stealing a truck, were arrested following a brief pursuit after a traffic stop on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Arrested were 31-year-old Raymond D. Stewart, 27-year-old Quintin D. Henry and 25-year-old Justin T. Henry.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kim Myers said the stop happened at around 10:45 am. Wednesday after a deputy spotted saw a driver commit a traffic violation on 6th Street in Lake Charles.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed, Myers said.

Myers said the truck eventually crashed into a home near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Ryder Avenue, however, the men jumped out and continued to flee on foot.

They were later apprehended.

Myers said the truck had been reported as stolen.

The men were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500 and resisting an officer.

Bonds are still pending.

The mugshot for Justin Henry was unavailable for this story at the time of posting.

