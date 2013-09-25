Teen accused of stealing cash, jewelry from Lake Charles home

A Lake Charles man has been booked in a burglary and theft in progress, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Arrested was 18-year-old Joshua D. Smith. He was booked on two counts of simple burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property under $500, theft over $1,500, criminal trespass and flight from an officer.

Bond is pending in the case.

Authorities said at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a Powell Lane home in Lake Charles in reference to a burglary in progress.

Smith is accused of attempting to disarm the home's alarm system by pulling the phone lines out of the utility box.

He is accused of trying to break in through a carport door.

Authorities said Smith fled the scene on a bicycle prior to deputies' arrival.

"Approximately one hour later, deputies patrolling the area of McNeese Street and McVay Street in Lake Charles located Smith and when they attempted to stop him, he jumped off of his bicycle and fled on foot. Following a brief foot pursuit, Smith was apprehended by deputies without incident," the release states.

Authorities said during the investigation, deputies recovered a black bag with Smith's bicycle containing an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

"When questioned by deputies, Smith confirmed he attempted to burglarize the home on Powell Lane and also confirmed he burglarized a home on Contour Street a few hours earlier," the release continues.

