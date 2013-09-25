Five Lafayette area teens booked in ‘Junior/Senior Wars’ prank

Five Lafayette area students are facing charges in what is being called a "Junior/Senior Wars" prank, according to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department.

Department spokesman Paul Mouton said the first four arrests were Monday night after police responded to the 300 block of Presbytere Parkway regarding a property damage report.

Paint balls were shot at a home, causing damage to windows.

Arrested in connection with the incident were 17-year-old Keegan McDowell, of Lafayette; 17-year-old Logan Laborde, of Scott; 17-year-old Brett House, of Lafayette, and a 16-year-old juvenile, of Youngsville.

McDowell and Laborde were booked on simple criminal damage to property. House was booked on simple criminal damage to property and released on a misdemeanor summons. The juvenile was booked on simple criminal damage to property and was released into the custody of his parents.

Mouton said all were allegedly taking part in the "prank."

Mouton said the fifth arrest came Wednesday, shortly after midnight, when police were called to the 100 block of Roclay Drive regarding damage to a home.

The suspects vandalized the residence with toilet paper, eggs and flour, Mouton said.

A suspect, 17-year-old Antonio Jimenez, was located and arrested. He was booked on simple criminal damage to property.

Mouton said more arrests are expected.

"Lafayette Police encourage parents to speak with their high school age students regarding committing pranks. If the person being pranked is not a willing participant and police are called, those responsible for the incident will be arrested," Mouton said.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.