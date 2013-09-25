Winners of the 16th Annual SWLA Rice Cook-off announced

Some area students played chef on Wednesday at the 16th Annual Southwest Louisiana Rice Cook-Off, hosted by the Calcasieu Cameron Rice Growers Association and the Port of Lake Charles.

Seventeen area middle and high school students in Family and Consumer Science departments competed at the event at the Brick House in Lake Charles.

First place went to Kayln Duplichain at J.I. Watson Middle School; second place went to Annabeth Robideaux of Barbe High School; and third place went to Hailee Swire from Sulphur High's ninth grade campus.

The "Heart Healthy" dish went to Asia Jeanisse, of Molo Middle School.

