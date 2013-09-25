Ewww!!! New drug causes flesh to rot right off the bone - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ewww!!! New drug causes flesh to rot right off the bone

Two cases of people using a drug that can rot flesh have been reported in Arizona. (Source: KPHO) Two cases of people using a drug that can rot flesh have been reported in Arizona. (Source: KPHO)
Some residents in downtown Lake Charles are reporting that they are seeing brown water.

Senator Ted Cruz and his allies have been up all night – trying to delay action on a spending bill. They don't want Senate Democrats to remove a provision that would dismantle the Affordable Health Care law. However, other Republicans oppose what Cruz is doing saying they're concerned that by the time he's done talking, the House won't have time to respond to whatever the Senate eventually does. As the saga continues on Capitol Hill, we'll bring you the latest at noon.

Also today, the last time two World War II Army vets saw each other was in 1944 – just before they were taken prisoner. Now, nearly 70 years later, the two men share the story of that fateful day.

Plus, they call it "shoulder season." It has to do with fall vacations and we'll have tips on finding good deals for holiday trips.

In weather, Ben tells me our weather will continue to improve as humidity drops thru the day – all thanks to a dry cold front moving in. However, that won't stop temperatures from warming into the low 90s. Will the rain hold off for the time being? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer. You can find weather updates 24/7 HERE.

We're also looking for answers about brown, discolored water in Lake Charles. What's causing it? Is it safe to bathe in? We'll have more.

You can also check out a horrifying story about a flesh eating drug HERE. This drug can actually rot flesh off the bone. It a mix of codeine with things like gasoline, oil, or alcohol. Apparently the users think they're just extracting the drug, but experts believe there are still remnants of the hydrocarbon and once that's in your veins – flesh will rot from the inside out, and some users develop sores that look like alligator skin! Gross is indeed the word … so don't look at the pics on a weak stomach.

