Hometown Patriots - VFW Post 7321 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hometown Patriots - VFW Post 7321

Members of the Lewis-Gill-Lee Memorial VFW Post 7321 in Moss Bluff are preparing for a special ceremony to honor prisoners of war, those missing in action and Gold Star Mothers of the Lake Area. They take the attitude that all veterans should be honored for their service.

"We have a  motto about leaving no one behind on the battlefield and also there's another one that we shall not forget," said Roy Weldon, Post Commander. "We continually strive to take care of veterans, their spouses, their families and the community."

Diana Thomas lost her son, PFC Bryan Thomas, in 2008 during the war in Iraq. Bryan died when he pushed someone out of the way of incoming fire. Diana says she's appreciative of efforts by groups like the VFW.

"The fallen, the missing in action and the POWs, they all serve the United States one way or another," said Diana. "So, it's an honor and a privilege no matter which way you look at it."

"It's very important that those people never be forgotten," said Weldon. "As a matter of fact, I spoke with Mrs. Thomas this morning and there are some things coming in the future that we're going to be working out to make that more prevalent."

The ceremony will be held Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at the VFW Post, on Hwy. 171 north of Moss Bluff.

