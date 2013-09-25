New intensive care unit opens at Beauregard Memorial Hospital

The highest risk patients in Beauregard Parish and nearby areas now have a new state-of-the-art facility where they can be nursed back to health. A new eight-bed intensive care unit is open at Beauregard Memorial Hospital in DeRidder, the result of a big community need.

The unit consists of eight largely accommodating patient rooms suited with the most sophisticated and technologically-advanced equipment available. This will allow physicians to complete more advanced bedside procedures, as well as bedside monitoring capabilities.

Family members can accompany their loved ones during their stay. All rooms include a sleeper sofa to accommodate family members that wish to remain with patients overnight.

Accommodations of a nourishment center, couches, and recliners are also available for visiting family members. Additionally, a private consultation room is provided for physicians and family members to discuss the patient's health status.

