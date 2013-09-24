Opelousas man pleads guilty in aggravated robbery of post office

An Opelouses man has pleaded guilty to his part in the aggravated robbery of the Lawtell Post Office.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley, 33-year-old Willie Jamal Reynolds entered his plea Tuesday before U.S. District Magistrate Judge C. Michael Hill to taking part in the robbery at post office, where a driver was attacked.

Finely said according to evidence at the plea, two people robbed a U.S. Postal Service highway contract route driver on Aug. 13, 2011, while the driver was with his truck at the loading dock of the post office in Lawtell.

"One of the individuals grabbed the driver from behind by the neck and wrestled him to his knees. The other individual demanded money, but the driver said there was none, just mail. The driver noticed the individual who spoke had a gun and took a registry bag. They eventually left, and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for injuries," Finley said.

Finley said several witnesses reported seeing a white van in the area, and a surveillance camera at a business located next door to the post office shows a white van drop off two individuals at the time of the robbery.

"Reynolds admits he used his mother's white van to pick up the two assailants and transport them to and from the post office," Finley said.

Reynolds faces up to 25 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for aggravated robbery of mail matter.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 14, 2014.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett L. Grayson is prosecuting the case.

