Broadway One of Eight Quarterbacks Named Manning Award Stars of the Week

The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, has named eight quarterbacks including junior Terrance Broadway as its "Stars of the Week." College football fans can now go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at 11 a.m. (Central), the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Player of the Week.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.

Terrance Broadway went 25-of-37 for 305 yards and three touchdowns on the road posting a quarterback rating of 82.8.

Broadway also rushed for a pair of touchdowns and provided a couple scores in the fourth quarter as the Ragin' Cajuns erased a 24-21 deficit in a 35-30 road victory over Akron.

Joining Broadway on the list are Derek Carr of Fresno State, Sean Mannion of Oregon State, Aaron Murray of Georgia, Gary Nova of Rutgers, Bryce Petty of Baylor, Tom Savage of Pittsburgh and Brett Smith of Wyoming.