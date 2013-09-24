Louisiana Traveler: Lorrain Bridge

The Lorrain Bridge has long been a favorite of photographers in the Lake Area. There are fewer places in Southwest Louisiana more lovely than the bridge, located on Lacassine Bayou between the communities of Lacassine and Bell City. The original bridge was built in the 1800s when the Lorrain family arrived from France.

Tony Zaunbrecher lives close by.

"People find it so isolated now, but they can't imagine this place was humming with people coming in and out and small boats coming in and out, coming up for the goods heading to New Orleans and Galveston," said Tony.

The current bridge was built in 2004 and is the backdrop for Calcasieu Parish's Lorrain park. Many local residents come here to meditate, take photographs, even get married.

Judy Zaunbrecher is a descendent of the original Lorrain family.

"At times, the bayou will go upstream, depending on the water level. So this tributary can go both ways," said Judy. "When people come to visit us, they find that fascinating. They also enjoy the cypress knees that come up. The knees themselves are significant of a tree that you just don't find everywhere."

"I think what you see is what people find here," said Tony. "It's very quiet. You hear birds. The trees are beautiful. The Spanish moss is very romantic."

Since it is so unique in design and construction, the bridge is being considered for placement on the National Register of Historic Sites.

If you'd like to see more of the bridge up close, you'll want to take part in the 5K Bayou Run at the Lorrain bridge. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. It benefits the building fund at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bell City. For more information, call Judy Zaunbrecher at 337-274-9094.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.