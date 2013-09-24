Suspect pleads not guilty in armed robbery case involving pursuit

Voters will soon decide the future of the Calcasieu jail, courthouse and libraries. The police jury approved a special election, allowing voters to decide if they want to renew the parish's courthouse and jail maintenance tax, and a tax for the parish's libraries. The courthouse and jail maintenance tax would levy 3.27 mills and cost citizens around $7 million annually, while the library tax would levy 5.99 mills costing tax payers around $12 million annually. Sta...More >>
Jurors heard from sobbing eyewitnesses, saw graphic photos and opposing views of what led to the shooting of a pastor during a church revival in 2013. Was it a love affair between Pastor Ronald Harris and Woodrow Karey's wife? Or was it a case of rape that led Karey to allegedly kill the pastor? Wednesday the jury heard both arguments. In opening statements, prosecutors told jurors Janet Karey was unfaithful to her husband, but that does not justify him killing Harris. Y...More >>
Construction of the Bayou Bridge pipeline comes to a screeching halt after water protesters disrupted the work. Onlooker and journalist Cherri Foytlin said in a press release that this morning in Iowa, two Louisiana teachers dressed as crawfish blocked the entrance of the work site so that construction workers couldn't get in. The two women Renate Heurich, 63, and Sue P., 57, dressed as crawfish chained themselves inside two large human-sized pots. Foytlin says tha...More >>
A man has barricaded himself inside his home on Highway 90 west of Lacassine, according to Chris Ivey with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ivey said US Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on a man when he barricaded himself. Nobody else is in the house with him. Ivey asks people to avoid Highway 90 between Lacassine and Iowa while the scene is still active. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
