Suspect pleads not guilty in armed robbery case involving pursuit

The man police say was involved in a high speed chase ending with a crash and foot pursuit has made a plea in 14th Judicial District Court.

Javon Kennerson is charged with armed robbery and he is a suspect in 14 other robberies throughout Lake Charles, Westlake and Sulphur.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to several counts of armed robbery.

The pursuit started last July near an apartment complex on West School Street and ended at the Wendy's on West Prien Lake and Lake Street.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Kennerson, was driving a white van which exited from the interstate and struck a utility pole.

He later fled on foot.

