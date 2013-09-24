Pearl Watson recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

Calcasieu Parish's Pearl Watson Elementary School has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2013.

The announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of Education, Arne Duncan.

The award program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where, "students either achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements toward those standards," according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The recognition has been awarded to schools since 1982.

Duncan has invited two representatives of the school to go to Washington, D.C. for the Nov. 18-19 award ceremonies.

The school will be presented a plaque and flag for their recognition.

For more on the awards, click HERE.



