Arrests made in Sulphur vehicle burglaries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Arrests made in Sulphur vehicle burglaries

Alvina Wilnika Pouchie (Source: Sulphur Police Department) Alvina Wilnika Pouchie (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
Christine Renea Johnson (Source: Sulphur Police Department) Christine Renea Johnson (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
Philip Dereal Williams (Source: Sulphur Police Department) Philip Dereal Williams (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
Mark Wayne Thibodeaux (Source: Sulphur Police Department) Mark Wayne Thibodeaux (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
Royce Jamar Thibodeaux (Source: Sulphur Police Department) Royce Jamar Thibodeaux (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur Police have made several arrests in a string of vehicle burglaries at local motels.

According to a news release from the department, the burglaries happened on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at various motels in the city.

In all, 16 vehicles were burglarized.

Authorities said on Monday, officers were dispatched to the Wingate Inn in reference to a burglary in progress.

Officers were given a description of a suspect vehicle upon arrival.

The vehicle was later spotted getting on I-10 eastbound at Ruth Street in Sulphur. It was stopped and searched.

Authorities said various electronic equipment consistent with stolen items were in the vehicle. Broken glass was also in the vehicle as well as clothing matching that of the suspects in the cases, authorities said.

Following an investigation, the five occupants were arrested.

Booked were:

Alvina Wilnika Pouchie, 23, of Lake Charles. Bond was set at $200,000;

Christine Renea Johnson, 18, of Lake Charles. Bond was set at $200,000;

Mark Wayne Thibodeaux, 20, of Lake Charles. Bond was set at $225,000;

Royce Jamar Thibodeaux, 22, of Lake Charles. Bond was set at $425,000; and

Philip Dereal Williams, 20, of Lake Charles. Bond was set at $355,000.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:28:51 GMT
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unau...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:09:43 GMT
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57...More >>

  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly