Arrests made in Sulphur vehicle burglaries

Sulphur Police have made several arrests in a string of vehicle burglaries at local motels.

According to a news release from the department, the burglaries happened on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at various motels in the city.

In all, 16 vehicles were burglarized.

Authorities said on Monday, officers were dispatched to the Wingate Inn in reference to a burglary in progress.

Officers were given a description of a suspect vehicle upon arrival.

The vehicle was later spotted getting on I-10 eastbound at Ruth Street in Sulphur. It was stopped and searched.

Authorities said various electronic equipment consistent with stolen items were in the vehicle. Broken glass was also in the vehicle as well as clothing matching that of the suspects in the cases, authorities said.

Following an investigation, the five occupants were arrested.

Booked were:

Alvina Wilnika Pouchie, 23, of Lake Charles. Bond was set at $200,000;

Christine Renea Johnson, 18, of Lake Charles. Bond was set at $200,000;

Mark Wayne Thibodeaux, 20, of Lake Charles. Bond was set at $225,000;

Royce Jamar Thibodeaux, 22, of Lake Charles. Bond was set at $425,000; and

Philip Dereal Williams, 20, of Lake Charles. Bond was set at $355,000.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.