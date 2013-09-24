Roland Moss, civic leader, recognized by Red Cross

The following is a news release from the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross celebrated a key milestone of long-time volunteer and board member Roland Moss last week as a surprise honor during its September board meeting.

"Roland's four decades of support for our local Red Cross is truly outstanding and inspiring," said board chairman Brian Burton, who has worked with Roland for the past five years. "We want to take this day to recognize and appreciate the importance of Roland's commitment, dedication and leadership in our community."

Among the honors was the President's Volunteer Service Award and a letter from the president of the United States, thanking Moss for his "devotion to service and for doing all you can to shape a better tomorrow."

Shocked, Moss beamed a huge smile throughout the recognition.

"We all take something from the community, and we have an obligation to give back," he said.

Moss' spirit lit up the roomful, which included his family and board members, several of whom said they joined because of him.

"My dad has instilled service from all over," Stuart Moss said. "Dad's saying is, ‘You only get back from the community what you give.'"

After his friends honored him, Moss spoke briefly, especially giving credit to his family, saying his Red Cross support has always been a family affair.

"I believe strongly in all the good that the Red Cross does," Moss said, while asking others to support its mission.

He said among his proudest Red Cross moments is the purchase of the organization's current facility, which allows volunteers to gather, receive training and respond to Southwest Louisiana residents' needs. It is the disaster operation center for the region.

"On behalf of the community, we thank you for your continued service," board chairman Burton said.