10 commandments monument toppled

A local elementary school is recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. It's recognition for schools in which students achieve very high learning standards, or they're making notable improvement. At noon, we'll tell you which Lake Charles school is now in the national limelight.

In Washington, D.C. a stone monument of the ten commandments is vandalized. Over the weekend, the vandals toppled the 850-pound monument.

Also today, a 60-pound, fifth grader, on the hunt for an incredible catch. We'll introduce you to a 10-year-old alligator hunter from Abbeville.

Plus, cell phones, tablets and other high tech devices have changed our daily lives – including the lives of students. That has some school districts moving to allow students to use those devices in class.

And if you like cats, you're going to absolutely love Sir Stuffington. He's a one-eyed kitten who has struck "pirate gold!" We'll explain how he's helping other cats in need at noon.

In weather, the humidity is back and Ben says we can expect a mix of clouds and sun with a quick passing shower possible. A weak front is expected, bringing with it cooler overnight lows, but what about tomorrow and the rest of the work week?

