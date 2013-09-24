10 commandments monument toppled - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

10 commandments monument toppled

In Washington, D.C. a stone monument of the ten commandments is vandalized. (Source: CNN) In Washington, D.C. a stone monument of the ten commandments is vandalized. (Source: CNN)
Sir Stuffington, the one-eyed kitten who is making headlines. (Source: NBC News Channel) Sir Stuffington, the one-eyed kitten who is making headlines. (Source: NBC News Channel)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A local elementary school is recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. It's recognition for schools in which students achieve very high learning standards, or they're making notable improvement. At noon, we'll tell you which Lake Charles school is now in the national limelight.

In Washington, D.C. a stone monument of the ten commandments is vandalized. Over the weekend, the vandals toppled the 850-pound monument.

Also today, a 60-pound, fifth grader, on the hunt for an incredible catch. We'll introduce you to a 10-year-old alligator hunter from Abbeville.

Plus, cell phones, tablets and other high tech devices have changed our daily lives – including the lives of students. That has some school districts moving to allow students to use those devices in class.

And if you like cats, you're going to absolutely love Sir Stuffington. He's a one-eyed kitten who has struck "pirate gold!" We'll explain how he's helping other cats in need at noon.

In weather, the humidity is back and Ben says we can expect a mix of clouds and sun with a quick passing shower possible. A weak front is expected, bringing with it cooler overnight lows, but what about tomorrow and the rest of the work week? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast. You can also always access local weather info HERE, and don't forget about our free mobile weather app.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

