Broadway Named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week

Junior Terrance Broadway was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance at Akron this past Saturday, the conference office announced on Monday.

The award is the second of Broadway's career after being tabbed the offensive player of the week after his performance at ULM on Nov. 3, 2012.

"I'm extremely proud of Terrance," head coach Mark Hudspeth said. "I thought he came back strong in the second half and fought through an ankle injury. He didn't want to come out of the game and kind of threw the team on his shoulders and led them in the second half. We limited his running, but he was able to beat them with his arm. He made a lot of good plays and decisions and I was really proud of his effort."

Broadway was responsible for all five Louisiana touchdowns, including a pair of fourth quarter scores that brought the Cajuns back from a 24-21 deficit to claim a 35-30 win at Akron. Broadway set season highs for attempts (37), completions (25), touchdowns (3) and yards (305) while also rushing 15 times for a game-high 68 yards and two touchdowns.

The Baton Rouge native scored on runs of 15 and 14 yards, the latter giving the Cajuns the lead for good with 8:07 left. Broadway came back at the 6:19 mark to throw a 14-yard TD pass to Darryl Surgent to put the Cajuns ahead, 35-24.

On the season, Broadway ranks second in the league in total offense averaging 242.2 yards per game and is eighth in the Sun Belt in scoring with four rushing touchdowns.