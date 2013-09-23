Lake Charles intersection getting upgrade - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles intersection getting upgrade

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles intersection is getting an update.

Crews are installing a left turn lane at West Prien Lake Road at the Hollyhill intersection.

The dedicated left turn lane will improve the traffic flow at that location.

When the project is complete, it will allow all other westbound traffic to continue their westbound travel.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on West Prien Lake Road between Lake and Nelson from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for three weeks.

Drivers can detour on I-210 to avoid delays.

Businesses along Prien Lake Road will remain open.

