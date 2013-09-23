Jeff Davis authorities conducting routine searches at schools

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office authorities, Louisiana State Police and the Jeff Davis Parish School Board will be conducting searches, utilizing canine drug dogs at public schools to identify any contraband that may be entering school grounds.

Christopher Ivey, commander of the Sheriff's Office criminal investigations division, said last Wednesday, three schools in the parish were visited.

"The schools practice their lockdown procedures during the visits and school officials assist in the search of any areas that a drug dog makes an alert. So far, no illegal contraband was found at any of the schools," Ivey said.

Ivey said Sheriff Ivy Woods wants to continue this practice to ensure that students are safe and in a drug-free environment at school.

