Eight years since Rita: What are your memories? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Eight years since Rita: What are your memories?

Hurricane Rita passed over Southwest Louisiana eight years ago, on Sept. 24, 2005.

Rita left a swath of damage throughout the region.

No one in Louisiana died as a result of Rita, however, the hurricane claimed 100 lives in Texas.

Rita left a trail of destruction along the Gulf Coast, but lower Cameron Parish was Ground Zero.

Homes and businesses were completely wiped out in Holly Beach, Hackberry and Creole. The only building left standing in Cameron was the old courthouse, which also survived Hurricane Audrey.

In its wake, Rita left more than $11 billion in damage.

Rita was a Category 3 storm with winds in excess of 120 miles per hour and a 20-foot storm surge when it roared ashore near the Texas-Louisiana line.

We'll be remembering Rita on our website this week. Send your memories, thoughts and photos from the storm to AllKPLCnewmedia@kplctv.com.

