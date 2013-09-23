Chennault International Airshow returns Sept. 28-29 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Chennault International Airshow returns this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Chennault International Airshow will be held Saturday and Sunday at Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles.

The event will feature jets, aerial stunts and vintage aircraft.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with the show starting at noon.

Attractions will include the AeroShell Aerobatic team, the Black Diamond Jet Team, a Canadian CF-18 demo, a national exhibit spotlighting the Red Tail Squadron of World War II, the Jet Truck from Darnell Racing, stunt flights in an authentic Russian jet and Pemberton Aerosports.

There will also be flights and ground displays of aircraft and exhibits that salute Southwest Louisiana's military heritage and Chennault's history.

Admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the gate for adults 13 and older, $5 in advance or $7.50 at the gate for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and under.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit http://chennaultairshow.com/ or call 337-491-9961.

