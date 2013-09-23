Donelon: Complexity of health law 'mind-boggling'

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says there is "no way at all" that people have enough information to make decisions when the new health insurance marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act open next week.

Registration opens Oct. 1 for people who don't get health insurance through work to shop for coverage through online marketplaces. Federal subsidies will be available to many low- and middle-income families to help cover costs.

Louisiana's health insurance marketplace will be run by the federal government but has some oversight from Donelon.

Donelon told the Press Club of Baton Rouge that the insurance choices and subsidies available are so complex that it's "mind-boggling."

He says the insurance department has posted information on its website at http://www.ldi.state.la.us/HealthCareReform.html and has a consumer assistance office that will answer questions.

