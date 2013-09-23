Moss Bluff man accused of failing to register as sex offender, s - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Moss Bluff man accused of failing to register as sex offender, second offense

Joseph G. Chamberlain (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Joseph G. Chamberlain (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Moss Bluff man is accused of failure to register as a sex offender, second offense, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Joseph G. Chamberlain, 48, was booked Monday.

He was arrested by the Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Program Unit.

Authorities said Chamberlain was convicted of forcible rape in April 1988 and also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in September 2010, all in Calcasieu Parish.

His bond is still pending.

