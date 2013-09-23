Lake Charles man accused of home invasion, rape

A Lake Charles man is accused in a home invasion and rape, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Spokesman Mark Kraus said arrested was 21-year-old Aaron Oneal Julian. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of home invasion, simple rape and flight from an officer.

Kraus said the home invasion and rape is alleged to have happened early Monday, around 1:35 a.m. at a home near Hwy. 14.

A description of the suspect was provided at the scene. Julian was arrested later, in the 2000 block of Gerstner Memorial Highway, Kraus said.

Julian is being held on a $225,000 bond in the case.

The investigation continues.

