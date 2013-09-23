Common core opponents plan Saturday rally

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Opponents of tougher classroom standards called Common Core plan to rally at the state Department of Education on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A group called "Stop Common Core Coalition of Louisiana" said in a prepared statement received by The Advocate (http://bit.ly/18Ry9mh ) the gathering will "bring awareness to all citizens of the insurmountable flaws of the Common Core state standards initiative."

The new guidelines have been adopted in most states and are being phased in public school classrooms throughout Louisiana.

State Superintendent of Education John White and other backers contend the new rules will add needed rigor to courses and make students more competitive with their peers worldwide.

Louisiana endorsed the standards in 2010, and they caused little controversy until recently.

