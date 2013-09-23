18 in custody in Opelousas High fight

OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - Opelousas police says 18 people are in custody following a fight at Opelousas High School.

Capt. Martin McClendon tells KATC TV (http://bit.ly/14zG7mt) the fights begin on the school campus around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

McClendon said the department had been investigating gang activity in Opelousas, and they believe Monday's outbreak may be gang related.

Officer Jodi White says police are questioning witnesses and suspects in the fights.

Police did not say if anyone was injured.

Information from: KATC-TV, http://katc.com

