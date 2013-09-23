Hundreds of Texans report seeing fireball in sky

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Hundreds of Texans are giving online accounts of seeing a massive bright ball of light streak across the nighttime sky.

The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/16zJBTQ) people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area west to Abilene and south to Waco, Austin, San Antonia and Houston say they saw the white fireball at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Most people say they saw one, but a few say they saw a second smaller flash.

American Meteor Society scientist Robert Lunsford says it was likely a very bright meteor or fireball.

The society says thousands of meteors pass across the Earth's atmosphere daily, but most occur over uninhabited areas. Sometimes they occur during daylight hours.

In February 2012, people from Oklahoma City to Houston gave similar accounts of seeing a fireball streak across the sky.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com

