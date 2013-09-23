Louisiana planning to change the GED test

After seven decades, the state is preparing to replace the GED test.

For generations, students and adults have tackled the test which is an alternative credential to a high school diploma.

The GED exam stands for General Educational Development. But starting in January, Louisiana students will take a different exam.

A division of Educational Testing Service - called HiSET - will start administering its own high school equivalency test on English, math, science and other areas.

The one key reason for the change -- GED officials will soon be offering computer-only tests.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.