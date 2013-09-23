State Park repairs prompt debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - At Fontainebleau State Park near Mandeville, 12 waterfront cabins that accommodated thousands of tourists a year, now are riddled with mold and broken dishes. Vandals visit to drink beer and destroy what nature didn't.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/19wsvXR ) Hurricane Isaac pummeled the park and sent four to five foot waves crashing into the cabins.

Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne contends projects are piling up because Gov. Bobby Jindal and legislators made a practice of using a state park repair fund to pay the parks' daily operational expenses. Dardenne says the fund is now dry.

The Jindal administration counters that the fund routinely had millions of leftover dollars each year and that state construction dollars can be used for repairs.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

