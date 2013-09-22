Moss Bluff family rebuilds after torrential rain and flood - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Moss Bluff family rebuilds after torrential rain and flood

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

The Spence home was filled with water following Friday's heavy rains.

"We just started picking up as much as we could," said Kelly Spence. "We could only get necessities it was coming in so fast."

Friends and family came together to restore what they could and remodel the rest the next day.

But even with the loss of so many items, there are still smiles in the Spence home.

And although there wasn't much complaining, the family said change is needed.

"There's just not enough drainage to withstand the rain," said Spence.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury said they're aware of the problem and a drainage plan is in the works.

"There's been a lot of drainage improvements parishwide, but they're improving the situation and we're continuing to move forward with those projects," said Shannon Spell, president of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Spell said the drainage process was started before the torrential rain and improvements were seen. But Spell said it's still not enough.

"Instead of reducing the people that get flooded, the goal is to eliminate it," said Spell. "Now that's a lofty goal, but one house that floods is one too many."

But the Spence family is still in good spirits as they try to fix their home and rebuild.

Spell also said report the incident to the parish planning department if your house was damaged by the flood.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is currently trying to secure funds and then start construction on more areas with drainage issues.

