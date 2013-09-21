Flash flood proves too much for many - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Flash flood proves too much for many

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It came down quickly.

Friday night's torrential rains proved too much for some.

"I started going through the water and then saw the lump of the car and I didn't realize it was another car that was stuck," said Cindy Howard.

There were many cars almost under water from the constant rain late Friday and early Saturday morning.

"I didn't think it would be this flooded out here so I'm headed back home and got stuck in a ditch," said Gail Stahl.

But even with the extreme flash floods, it didn't stop Southwest Louisiana's hospitality.

One car was towed by a friendly stranger who happened to be in the right place at the right time.

"I would hope the neighbors would do the same for me," said Adam Wilson. "I'm just trying to help people out."

Vehicles on back roads especially had a hard time competing with the water.

"When I was out at the deepest part, the water was clear over the console," said Howard.

Proving if you don't know how deep the water is, don't take a chance.

