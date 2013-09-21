2013 Midnight Fantasies car and truck show - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2013 'Midnight Fantasies' car and truck show held

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Midnight Fantasies Lakefront Tour Car and Truck Show kicked off Saturday morning.

Despite rainy weather, the nice rides made their way to the Lake Charles Civic Center, many coming from out of town.

The annual car and truck show was held inside and even trickled outside of the civic center.

Even with all the wet weather, that didn't stop the hundreds of people from coming out to the event, either to observe or bring their rides.

"I was going to come today but I actually came Thursday when it wasn't rainy and got inside, because there's a lot of clean up on one of these cars when you ride it through the rain," said show participant Richard Cossey.

Brian Trahan said he "got soaking wet getting here."

One car even made it in from Houston.

"That ride over here was really bad. We shrink wrapped the whole car to bring it out here. We brought it in an open trailer," said Jesus Gutierrez.

But Gutierrez said it was worth it.

Everything from low-riding cars to lifted trucks made an appearance – including muscle cars and those more modern – making it a perfect spot for car enthusiasts to brag about their rides.

"It's a 1946 Chevrolet and I call it the Tweety Bird truck. Most people like the hot rods, I made this a family truck," explained Jimmy Fontenot.

"It's a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. It's a fun car to drive on the street. A lot of people ask me if I race it, I don't. I built it for the street," said Cossey.

"This is a 1931 Ford Deluxe Roadster, the last year they made the Model 8," said Mark Higginbotham.

"We have a 2007 Charger completely modified," said Gutierrez.

And the custom work costs a pretty penny.

Gutierrez said they did all the work themselves which cost about $50,000 or $60,000.

Most said they came for the sightseeing but hope to leave with a trophy or two.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

