SWLA Weekend Guide

There's a lot going on in and around Southwest Louisiana this weekend and beyond.

The lineup for this weekend includes "The Secret Garden" in Lake Charles, the St. Theresa's Bon Temps Festival in Sulphur, the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" show in Eunice, "Clue the Musical" at Fort Polk, Masterworks Concert No. 1 by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra in Lafayette, and the 11th annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival in Natchitoches.



Lake Charles:

"English Vinglish": September 20 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Central School Arts and Humanities Center. Calcasieu Cinema International is hosting a free screening of the film. After the film, a discussion will be led by Dr. Ram Nileshwar and Ankita Choudhary. A taste of Indian food - along with free popcorn and drinks - will also be provided. For more information, email cbadeaux@mcneese.edu or jkprjs@gmail.com.

"The Secret Garden": September 21-22 and 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. at the theatre at 1 Reid St. in Lake Charles. The play is based on the classic novel. ACTS Theatre Group will perform. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 337-433-2287.

Get Your Kitchen in Shape series: September 24, October 8 and 29 and November 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 201 of Gayle Hall at McNeese State University. The Nutrition and Food Science Program at McNeese will provide tips for cooking, healthy, nutritious family meals. Each attending family will receive a recipe book and participate in hands-on activities. For more information, call 337-478-4822 Ext. 16 or email livewell@swlahec.com.

McNeese Meal Club dinners: Meals are prepared by students in the nutrition and food science program at McNeese State University. Meals will be prepared from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Gayle Annex Food Services Lab behind Gayle Hall. Dinner dates and menus include: September 26 - Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, October 3 - Sriracha chicken, October 17 - Gourmet chili, October 24 - Red beans with pork sausage, October 31 - Chicken biryani, November 7 - Fish fillet with etouffee sauce, November 14 - Meatloaf with a chipotle glaze, and November 21 - Roasted turkey. Tickets are $8.50 per person and must be purchased in advance. Seating is limited and will be on a first come, first served basis. For tickets or more information, contact Eljeana Quebedeaux at equebedeaux@mcneese.edu or call 475-5690 or 475-5700.

Senior Citizen's Fishing Derby: September 27 from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Farm Pond behind the Calcasieu Correctional Center at 5400 E. Broad Street in Lake Charles. Participants are asked to bring their own fishing gear -- (only one per person, please). The CPSO will provide help in baiting the lines, removing fish from the hook, if requested, and bait shrimp for catching catfish. Refreshments will be furnished. All senior citizens in the parish are invited at no charge. For more information, please call 263-4563.

Gallery Promenade: September 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Lake Charles. Exhibits from local artists will be held at McNeese and in Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The event will be hosted by the Arts Council of SWLA. For more information, call 337-439-2787 or visit http://artsandhumanitiesswla.org.

Annual Faculty Exhibition reception: September 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Grand Gallery at McNeese State University. The exhibit will be on display through November 22 and features 45 recent works by MSU visual arts faculty members Robbie Austin, Cynthia Baskin, Ken Baskin, Martin Bee, Meghan Fleming, Amanda Hext, Heather Ryan Kelley, Tessa LaFleur, Lisa Reinauer, Lynn Reynolds, Larry Schuh, Lewis Temple, and Gerry Wubben. The works presented will include ceramics, drawing, graphic design, illustration, printmaking, painting, photography, and mixed media. The Grand Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at the entrance of the Shearman Fine Arts Annex.

2013 SWLA Sickle Cell Anemia Annual Walkathon: September 28 at the Pryce/Miller Recreation Center, located at 216 Albert St. in Lake Charles. The cost is $10 per person. Registration will be held at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the walk, with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, call 337-433-2602.

Chennault International Airshow: September 28-29 at Chennault International Airport. Gates open at 10 a.m. with the show starting at 1 p.m. The event will feature jets, aerial stunts and vintage aircraft.

Attractions will include the AeroShell Aerobatic team; a Canadian F/A-18 demo; a national exhibit spotlighting the Red Tail Squadron of World War II; the Dodge Jet Truck from Darnell Racing; wing-walking daredevil Jane Wicker; stunt flights in an authentic Russian jet; and Pemberton Aerosports. There also will be flights and ground displays of aircraft and exhibits that salute Southwest Louisiana's military heritage and Chennault's history.

Admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the gate for adults 13 and older, $5 in advance or $7.50 in advance for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and under. For information or to purchase tickets, visit http://chennaultairshow.com/ or call 337-491-9961.

Piano recital by the Lake Charles Symphony: September 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rosa Hart Theatre in the Lake Charles Civic Center. Erik Lawrence will perform "Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor" and "Symphony No. 2 in D-Flat Major," also known as "Romantic," by Sergei Rachmaninoff. For more information, call 337-433-1611 or visit http://www.lcsymphony.com.

Poetry reading by Morri Creech: September 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Stream Alumni Center at McNeese State University. This free event is part of the Leo Luke Marcello Visiting Poet Reading Series.



Calca-Chew Food Festival: September 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Family Center, located at 1103 17th St. in Lake Charles. The event is free and open to the public. The festival will be alcohol-free and will include boudin, jambalaya, etouffee, live and silent auctions and an area for children to play games. For more information, call the church office at 337-439-4585.

Treasures of Marylin's Bridal Open House: September 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at its facility, located at 3510 5th Avenue in Lake Charles. Admission is $5, and attendees will have the opportunity to view floral arrangements, formal wear, photography, cakes and pastries, and travel, music and transportation providers. Register online at www.marilynscatering.com or call 337-477-3553.

"Antigone": Oct. 2-5 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Oct. 6 in the Shearman Fine Arts Performing Arts Theatre. The McNeese State University Theatre Bayou Players will perform. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for McNeese faculty/staff, senior citizens and youth, and free for McNeese students with a current ID. For tickets or more information, call 337-475-5040.

Carencro:

The Mercredi Show: This free outdoor concert series will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Pelican Park Concert Stage. Concerts are presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro, and performance dates are as follows: Na-Na-Sha on September 25, Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band on October 2, Warren Storm-Willie Tee & Cypress on October 9 and Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns on October 16. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the park. Ice chests will not be allowed.

DeRidder:

Beauregard Parish Fair: Oct. 1-5 at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds, located at 506 West Drive in DeRidder. Admission is $3 for students and adults and free to military members and their families. Proper identification is required for military discount. A parade will kick off the week's events at 5 p.m. on October 1. The fair will open immediately after the parade. This year's theme is "85 Years of Growing Local and Eating Fresh." Events and activities being held include the following: a 4-H pet show, a pageant, a Healthy Baby Contest, a puppet show, performances by the Dixie Darlins and Bayou Babes, and Melissa Brown and Mark Wheeler. A full lineup can be found HERE. For more information, call Kay Allen at the Fairgrounds between 8 a.m. and noon at 337-462-3135.

Eunice:

The Grand Coteau Playboys, followed by August Broussard & Friends: September 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. The performance is being presented as part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Emcee will be Pope Huval. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 4 p.m. at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and general admission seating. For more information, call the Eunice Mayor's Office at 337-457-7389 or visit www.eunice-la.com.

Fort Polk:

"Clue the Musical": Dinner shows will be held Sept. 21, 26 and 28 with cocktail service beginning at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $30 for adults and $25 for children under 12 years of age.

Show-only presentations will be held Sept. 20 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12. The event is open to soldiers, family members and civilians. All shows will be held at the Showboat Theatre at Fort Polk.

The musical is based on the board game by the Parker Brothers, and audience members are invited to help solve the mystery: who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon? Spectators receive forms to help them deduce the solution from clues given throughout the evening.

For reservations or additional information, call 531-2337.

Fall Fest: September 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort Polk. The festival will be held in the After Action Review Theater parking lot. The event will feature a car show, games and activities for children, a battle of the bands competition and food vendors. Live entertainment will be provided by Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Bluegrass Band and Breaking Southwest. To register for the car show, call 337-424-0316.

Jennings:

"You Can't Take It with You": Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 at 7 p.m., and on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, located at 432 N Main St. in Jennings. The A Block Off Broadway theatre group will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens ages 60 and up. For more information, call 337-821-5509 or visit http://ablockoffbroadway.com/ or www.jenningstrand.com.

Kinder, La.:

Camp Bluebird: September 26-28 at Uskichitto Retreat Center, located six miles west of Kinder, La. The camp is for anyone age 18 or older who has ever been diagnosed with cancer, whether they are undergoing treatment, have finished treatment or are now cancer-free. Activities will include one-on-one and group sessions, music, games, and arts and crafts. Registration is $25, which covers accommodations, food, craft supplies and entertainment. For more information, call the Cancer Center at 494-2121, or visit lcmh.com/camp-bluebird.

Lafayette:

Masterworks Concert No. 1: September 21 at 6 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, located at 1373 S College Rd. in Lafayette. The performance will be a tribute to Bruce and Madelyn Trible. The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will perform "Ma vlast: Vltava" by Smetana, a piece which honors a river in the Czech Republic. During the performance, Westwater Arts Photochoreography will project images of the river synced with the music. Works by Rachmaninov, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky will also be performed. To order tickets, call 337-232- 4277, ext. 1. For more information, call 337-291-5540 or visit the orchestra's website.

Petanque Picnic: September 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Girard Park in Lafayette. The event is free to attend, and equipment will be provided. Participants are invited to bring lawn chairs, food and drinks. Petanque games will be played on the courts at the north end of Girard Park on Girard Park Lane near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Alumni House. Petanque is a French lawn bowling game played on packed ground with steel balls. La Boule Cadienne de Lafayette is hosting the event. For more information, call Mike LeBlanc at 337-654-9467 or email him at mike@inkbox.com.

Readings by Ernest J. Gaines: September 25 at 3 p.m. at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Ernest J. Gaines Center. Gaines is the Writer in Residence Emeritus at UL Lafayette.



Marthaville, La.:

Mandolin Workshop: September 28 at 10 a.m. at the Rebel State Historic Site, located at 1260 Louisiana 1221 in Marthaville, La. Jessie Kelly of Lake Charles will lead the workshop, which will be followed by an open-to-the-public acoustic jam session from 1 to 5 p.m. The workshop fee is $2 per participant, in addition to applicable admission fees. Pre-registration is required for this workshop. For more information, call 888-677-3600 or 318-472-6255 or visit www.LaStateParks.com.

3rd Annual Gospel Jubilee: September 28 from 6-9 p.m. in the amphitheater at the Rebel State Historic Site. The evening's schedule includes: Signed, Sealed and Delivered from 6 to 7 p.m., Bro. Jimmy Price from 7 to 8 p.m. and Lee Eddie Self & Terry LeMaster from 8 to 9 p.m. The Rebel State Historic Site is located approximately 25 miles west of Natchitoches, LA on LA Hwy. 1221 North. The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults ages 13 to 61 and free to seniors ages 62 and up and children ages 12 and under. For more information, call 888-677-3600 or 472-6255.

Natchitoches:

11th annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival: September 20-22 at the Riverbank Stage along Cane River Lake in Downtown Natchitoches. The event is free and open to the public. Performers will include Jim Croce featuring Doc Couty, Relix, Johnny Earthquake &The Moondogs, Billy O'Con Band and more. Activities will include a 5K fun run at 7 a.m. on Saturday, the 14th Annual River Run at noon, arts and craft vendors, children's activities and a meat pie eating contest. No ice chests allowed. For more information, visit http://www.meatpiefestival.com or contact the Natchitoches Area Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-259-1714 or 318-352-8072.

Orange, Texas:

Saturday Adventure Series: Pollinators Galore: September 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Texas. Learn about nature's pollinators, including bats and bees. Participants can make a mask and pollinate their own flowers. Seating is limited, and R.S.V.P. is requested. Participants should meet at the admissions window prior to the program. To reserve your space or for more information, call 409-670-9113.

Take a Child Outside Week: September 24-30 at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Texas. The event is part of a national effort to get parents and children to explore the great outdoors together and to better understand and appreciate the environment. The event will include a lizard sighting contest, bird watching, a birdhouse workshop and instructional sessions on butterflies and insects and the five senses. More information on programs can be found HERE. For more information, call 409-670-9113.

"Night at the Museum: Banned": September 27 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Stark Museum of Art, located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange, Texas. All Museum galleries will be open for viewing, and visitors are invited to participate in a text message scavenger hunt throughout the Museum to win a prize.

The event will also include art demonstrations and a Mad Hatter's Tea Party in the lobby, with a performance by Mad Maude and the Hatters. Visitors will be invited to create their own whimsical hat, fascinator hairpiece, or bowtie during the evening.

Professional artist and bookbinder Tony Vela will be on hand to demonstrate the paper marbling process and engage visitors in collaborative art-making.

Admission is $10 for the general public and $8 for SCV members. Must be 21 or older and have a valid ID to enter. Hors d'oeuvres and soft drinks will be served at the event and are included with admission. Wine and beer will also be available at a cash-only bar.

For more information on the Stark Museum of Art, , call 409-886-ARTS (2787) or visit www.starkmuseum.org.

"Museum Day Live!" sessions: September 28 at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. at the Stark Museum of Art, located at 712 Green Ave. in Orange, Texas. Curator Sarah Boehme will showcase the museum's new piece, "The Scarlet Blanket" by Julius Rolshoven. "Museum Day Live!" is a nationwide effort by The Smithsonian Institution. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/. You may also call the Stark Museum of Art at 409-886-2787.

Pitkin, La.:

Butterfly Blast: September 27-29 at Allen Acres, located at 5070 Hwy 399 in Pitkin. Scheduled activities include butterfly and hummingbird viewing from 8 a.m. to dusk on Friday through Sunday, moth, spider and firefly viewing from 7 p.m. onwards on Friday and Sunday, and a North American Butterfly Association Butterfly Count at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The event will include the capturing, tagging and release of Monarch butterflies, which can be tracked at http://www.monarchwatch.org/tagmig/tag.htm. Access to water and bathrooms will be provided, and photography is encouraged. Donations welcomed. For more information, contact Dr. Charles Allen or Susan Allen at 337-328-2252 or native@camtel.net.

Sulphur:

St. Theresa's Bon Temps Festival: September 20-22 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, located at 4822 Carlyss Drive in Sulphur. Admission is free, and the event will feature carnival rides, live music, bingo, live and silent auctions, a 5K run, a country store, a sweet shop and a garage sale. For more information, call 337-583-4800.

8th Annual Families Helping Families of SWLA Golf Tournament: September 28 at Gray Plantation Golf Course. The 2-person scramble tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and has a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event will conclude with lunch and award presentations.

The entry fee is $250 per team, which includes the course, cart fees, lunch, and a move up hole. Sponsorship and entry forms can be found at www.fhfswla.org. Entry deadline is September 24, 2013, or the first 36 team entries received.

Proceeds from the tournament will support the programs of FHF SWLA, which include the Annual School Supply Drive for students with disabilities, and the Next Chapter Book Club. For more information, contact Families Helping Families at 337-436-2570 or 1-800-894-6558 or by email at info@fhfswla.org.

