DHH: 5 new West Nile virus cases this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - State health regulators this week have confirmed five new West Nile virus cases.

The Department of Health and Hospitals said Friday the new cases bring this year's total to 39.

The new cases include three neuroinvasive disease cases - one each in Caldwell, Lafayette and Rapides parishes - and one case of West Nile fever in Ouachita Parish and one asymptomatic case from Lafayette Parish.

The state has reported one West Nile virus death so far this year.

People get the virus from mosquito bites.

Dr. Raoult Ratard, the state epidemiologist, recommends taking precautions against mosquitoes.

