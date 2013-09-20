La. casinos take in $215M in winnings last month

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's state-licensed casinos took in $215 million from gamblers last month.

The August winnings were on par with July, but they represented a 14% growth from the $188 million generated a year ago, when two fewer riverboat casinos were operating.

Since then, new casinos in the Shreveport and Baton Rouge markets have opened - Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City and L'Auberge Baton Rouge.

The figures, compiled by state police, were presented Thursday to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Gamblers lost the most on average in August at Horseshoe Bossier City, Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner and L'Auberge Baton Rouge, along with the Delta Downs race track casino.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.