Hathaway students take pledge against texting and driving

By Christopher Boyd



Texting while driving is dangerous and many local high schools took part in a pledge drive on Thursday to vow never to text and drive.

"I personally signed the pledge because I am big on texting and driving and I know I need to stop. As I'm so young, I'm afraid to get into a wreck and kill myself or kill somebody else and this pledge can help me do it," said Clayton Troutman, student.

The pledge is part of a campaign by AT&T called, "It Can Wait." Its main goal is to educate young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

"Today, we did the AT&T It Can Wait Pledge ... and we just made the students at Hathaway High aware of the dangers of texting and driving. What it can cost families and the impact it has on society today. Through this, I've heard so many stories ... there was actually a girl who hit and killed a woman and her 10-month-old child. She had been approved to three different colleges and had four different scholarships. Once they found that out, she lost everything," said Abigail Welch, student.

Part of the "It Can Wait" campaign is to teach people that texting while driving is just as dangerous as driving with your eyes closed.

To illustrate this point, students were blindfolded and sent through an obstacle course on tricycles.

None of the students made it through the course without crashing into an obstacle.

Besides the dangers, texting and driving also comes with a hefty price tag.

"If you're caught texting and driving or doing social media on a cell phone ... it a $175 fine for a first offense, it's a $500 fine for a second offense, and if you're involved in a crash, that fine is doubled in Louisiana," said Sgt. James Anderson, of Louisiana State Police, Troop D.

The pledge campaign runs through the end of September.

