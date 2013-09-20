Oak Park Elementary gets visit from author

Students at Oak Park Elementary were privileged Thursday to meet a special guest.

Author Michelle Bain spoke to students about health with her book, "Adventures Through Fitropolis."

Her book uses different characters to encourage young kids to stay fit.

Oak Park Elementary is the only school in the State of Louisiana that Bain visited.

And Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach even came to give Bain a key to the city and honorary citizenship.

"Well, I've flown in from St. Louis, because we're going to teach the kids at Oak Park Middle about healthy eating today, about drinking water, exercise, balance meals and just their overall health every day," Bain said.

Louisiana Health Care Connections teamed up with the author to bring her to Southwest Louisiana.

