Week 3: Touchdown Live - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SCORES: Week 3: Touchdown Live

Here's a look at the Friday games and scores:

 

West Monroe - 19

Barbe - 27, FINAL

 

Washington-Marion - 0

Sulphur - 14, FINAL

 

Westlake - 12

Sam Houston - 34, FINAL

 

LaGrange - 22

University Lab (Baton Rouge) - 33, FINAL

 

DeRidder - 8

Jennings - 7, FINAL

 

Leesville - 14

Holy Savior Menard - 17, FINAL

 

Iowa - 38

Tioga - 0, FINAL

 

St. Louis - 0

West Feliciana - 48, FINAL

 

South Beauregard - 0

Welsh - 3, FINAL in OT

 

Iota - 14

Lake Arthur - 16 , FINAL

 

South Cameron - 10

DeQuincy - 18, FINAL

 

Merryville - 8

Vinton - 34, FINAL

 

Pickering - 58

Grand Lake - 6, FINAL

 

St. Edmund - 22

Basile - 29, FINAL

 

Elton - 32

Delcambre - 12, FINAL

 

Lafayette Christian - 14

Hamilton Christian - 7, FINAL

 

East Beauregard - 14

Bunkie - 6, FINAL

 

