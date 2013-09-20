Marauding billy goats!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Our big news today deals with the weather. In fact, Ben has been on air all morning with radar updates. He tells me some locations this morning picked up over 2.5 inches of rain with more pouring in with additional showers and storms. He's tells me some of those storms are capable of producing heavy downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Things don't look like they'll change by tomorrow, so be sure to catch Ben's live, local forecast at noon and you can always access the latest weather information HERE – 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, residents here in Louisiana are bracing for a rate increase when it comes to their flood insurance. However, our state lawmakers are working to fight the hike. We'll explain what they're doing up on Capitol Hill today.

Also today, one Texas homeowner receives quite the unusual, and unwelcome, guests. We're checking out her backyard visitors.

Plus, two large diamonds are expected to break world records next month. We'll get an up-close look at the sparkly gems.

