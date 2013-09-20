Funds approved for Calcasieu's truancy center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has approved a contract that provides $189,000 in state funds to continue operations at the parish's Truancy Assessment and Service Center, which is designed to help at-risk students in grades K-5.

Dane Bolin, director of the parish Office of Juvenile Justice Services, tells the American Press the contract between the truancy center and the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement provides the funding needed to serve 33 schools throughout the parish.

Bolin says the truancy center investigates student referrals from teachers or principals and interviews the children and their families to find out why a student is not in school.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.