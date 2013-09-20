Glaser receives 2013 Award for Medical Journalism

You might remember a healthcast series from back in November that KPLC's Britney Glaser presented on genetic testing of embryos and termination rates of Down syndrome fetuses.

That report grabbed the attention of the Louisiana State Medical Society, and on Thursday, Sept. 19, Britney accepted the 2013 Award for Excellence in Medical Journalism.

Stories are judged on accuracy, public interest and educational value.





The Sarro family of Lake Charles was featured, as well as the Hornsby family in Lebleu Settlement. They shared their hopes and struggles candidly in this special series.



