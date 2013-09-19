House votes to cut $4B a year from food stamps - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

House votes to cut $4B a year from food stamps

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has voted to cut nearly $4 billion a year from food stamps, a 5 percent reduction to the nation's main feeding program used by more than 1 in 7 Americans.        

The 217-210 vote was a win for conservatives after Democrats united in opposition and some GOP moderates said the cut was too high.          

The bill's savings would be achieved by allowing states to put broad new work requirements in place for many food stamp recipients and to test applicants for drugs. The bill also would end government waivers that have allowed able-bodied adults without dependents to receive food stamps indefinitely.  

Food stamps' cost has more than doubled in the last five years as the economy struggled through the Great Recession.

(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   
