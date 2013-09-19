Jennings man, wanted on child sex crime charges in Georgia, appr - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings man, wanted on child sex crime charges in Georgia, apprehended

Elton Freeman (Source: Louisiana Attorney General's Office) Elton Freeman (Source: Louisiana Attorney General's Office)
JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) -

A Jennings man, wanted in Georgia on multiple sex crime charges involving children, was apprehended Wednesday by the Louisiana Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Elton Freeman, 21, was wanted by the Fulton County, Georgia Police Department on charges of molestation of a juvenile, aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children and sexual battery of a minor. 

According to a news release from the Attorney General's Office, Freeman was also wanted by the Fulton County, Georgia Sheriff's Office for failing to appear in court on separate charges of molestation of a minor and sexual battery.

"I'm proud of the outstanding work of our Fugitive Apprehension Unit in capturing dangerous fugitives who are found hiding in Louisiana," said Attorney General Buddy Caldwell. "Our streets are safer with this man back in custody." 

The arrest came with the assistance from the Jennings Police Department and the Attorney General's High Technology Crime Unit.

Freeman was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:18:45 GMT
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly