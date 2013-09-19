Jennings man, wanted on child sex crime charges in Georgia, apprehended

A Jennings man, wanted in Georgia on multiple sex crime charges involving children, was apprehended Wednesday by the Louisiana Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

Elton Freeman, 21, was wanted by the Fulton County, Georgia Police Department on charges of molestation of a juvenile, aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children and sexual battery of a minor.

According to a news release from the Attorney General's Office, Freeman was also wanted by the Fulton County, Georgia Sheriff's Office for failing to appear in court on separate charges of molestation of a minor and sexual battery.

"I'm proud of the outstanding work of our Fugitive Apprehension Unit in capturing dangerous fugitives who are found hiding in Louisiana," said Attorney General Buddy Caldwell. "Our streets are safer with this man back in custody."

The arrest came with the assistance from the Jennings Police Department and the Attorney General's High Technology Crime Unit.

Freeman was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

