Vinton man accused of violating sex offender registration law

A Vinton man has been booked on failure to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Paul G. Broussard, 43, was convicted of sexual battery in Calcasieu Parish in December 2010.

Authorities said he was arrested Wednesday by the Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Unit.

Broussard is accused of having an active Internet social media account that he had not reported to law enforcement as required by law.

Bond is still pending.

